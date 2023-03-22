Clark County approves Hard Rock’s plans to transform site of Mirage volcano

People watch the Volcano show at the Mirage hotel-casino along the Las Vegas Strip, Friday, May...
People watch the Volcano show at the Mirage hotel-casino along the Las Vegas Strip, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:26 AM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Another piece of Las Vegas history will soon be no more.

Clark County Commissioners on Wednesday approved permits and designs submitted by Hard Rock International that will transform the current site of the Mirage volcano.

According to Clark County, the existing tower at the Mirage will remain at the property. However, Hard Rock intends to add a 660-foot-tall guitar-shaped tower that will feature 600 suites.

Hard Rock International said previously that the company wants to “re-imagine every aspect of the resort” by re-working the existing property. The Seminole Hard Rock in Florida is currently home to a similar guitar-shaped hotel.

When presented previously to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Hard Rock said the proposed guitar-shaped hotel would be built on what the company described as, “the 50 yard line of the most economically productive street in America.”

Hard Rock shares renderings of guitar-shaped hotel planned for Las Vegas Strip

Under the terms of the purchase agreement, according to the Dec. 2021 release, MGM Resorts will retain The Mirage name and brand, licensing it to Hard Rock royalty-free for a maximum period of three years while it finalizes its plans to rebrand the property.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Abercrombie
Police: Las Vegas man told cops he was high on mushrooms when he allegedly killed friend
Wahlburgers set to open 2nd location in Las Vegas
Wahlburgers set to open 2nd location in Las Vegas
MSG Sphere rendering
MSG Sphere hiring 3K positions for new Las Vegas venue
Crash at Desert Inn, Jones on March 21, 2023.
1 dead, 9 injured in 6-vehicle crash near Desert Inn, Jones
Dream Las Vegas rendering from Feb. 2020.
Construction ‘temporarily paused’ on hotel-casino project on south Las Vegas Strip

Latest News

Crash at Desert Inn, Jones on March 21, 2023.
Woman dies, 9 others injured after 6-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas Valley
1 dead, at least 6 injured in crash in central Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas police make arrest in December murder case
Las Vegas police make arrest in December murder case
Police: Las Vegas man told cops he was high on mushrooms when he allegedly killed friend