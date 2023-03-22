Clark County approves Hard Rock’s plans to transform site of Mirage volcano

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Another piece of Las Vegas history will soon be no more.

Clark County Commissioners on Wednesday approved permits and designs submitted by Hard Rock International that will transform the current site of the Mirage volcano.

According to Clark County, the existing tower at the Mirage will remain at the property. However, Hard Rock intends to add a 660-foot-tall guitar-shaped tower that will feature 600 suites.

Hard Rock International said previously that the company wants to “re-imagine every aspect of the resort” by re-working the existing property. The Seminole Hard Rock in Florida is currently home to a similar guitar-shaped hotel.

When presented previously to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Hard Rock said the proposed guitar-shaped hotel would be built on what the company described as, “the 50 yard line of the most economically productive street in America.”

Under the terms of the purchase agreement, according to the Dec. 2021 release, MGM Resorts will retain The Mirage name and brand, licensing it to Hard Rock royalty-free for a maximum period of three years while it finalizes its plans to rebrand the property.

