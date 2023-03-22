City to illuminate Gateway Arches near downtown Las Vegas in colors of Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:19 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Swifties, get ready. Las Vegas is going to help you get ready for Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour.

According to the city, starting at dusk on Thursday, the Gateway Arches near downtown Las Vegas will illuminate in different colors that allegedly correspond with Taylor Swift’s various eras.

