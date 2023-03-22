Artist’s artwork, truck, trailer stolen during overnight stop at Las Vegas hotel

By Kim Passoth
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:18 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A California artist who stopped overnight in Vegas on his way to an art show in Arizona, has had all his artwork, his truck and his trailer stolen. He is desperate to get it back and is hoping everyone in the Vegas Valley and beyond will keep an eye out.

“We don’t want the art to just end up in the trash somewhere,” shared Rhomie Thompson, an artist from Fresno, California specializing in pieces made from recycled materials.

“Large-scale ceramic, metal, and wood garden sculptures and interior sculptures,” Thompson explained.

Thompson was approached by an Arizona gallery to display his work and was on the way to deliver 22 pieces stopping for the night at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino.

“They have a big parking lot in the back which houses multiple trucks, trailers and semis and it was perfectly safe we thought,” Thompson confessed. When Thompson came out to the parking lot Tuesday morning, his red Chevy Silverado truck, black 16-foot trailer, and all the art locked inside were gone.

“So much heart and soul went into making the artwork... to have it all gone for no reason whatsoever, it was pretty devastating,” Thompson stated. It took him about four to six months to create the pieces that were stolen. Thompson told FOX5 he doesn’t care about the truck or trailer, he just hopes to somehow find the original pieces created by his hands, heart, and mind.

“We want as many eyes… to see it in hopes that somebody will see it say something and get us our art back,” Thompson said.

Thompson added that he is stranded right now in Las Vegas as his vehicle was stolen. If anyone knows where his art is, he will find a way to come get it. If you do know anything about the whereabouts of the stolen art, truck, or trailer call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

