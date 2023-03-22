$28 million luxurious Las Vegas mansion is up for rent/sale

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A $28 million luxurious mega mansion in Las Vegas has all the amenities one could ask for.

The 15,000 square-foot mansion is located at 750 Dragon Ridge Dr. in Henderson.

It’s sitting on 2.2 acres in a triple-gated section of McDonald Highlands with beautiful views of the entire valley from nearly every single window inside the home.

The mansion has three separate buildings including a separate guest house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The mansion itself has several covered outdoor patios and infinity edge pools. It also has two garages that can hold up to seven cars and a separate building that can hold a dozen cars.

The mansion is a dream for sports lovers as it includes its own gym with a locker room, indoor basketball court, outdoor tennis court and a bowling alley.

Other unique features include a game room, movie theater and a complete bar room with kitchen.

The mansion is listed by The Agency Las Vegas for a sale price at $28 million, or it can be rented at $100,000 a month.

For more information, visit theagencyre.com/region/las-vegas.

