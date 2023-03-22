$28 million luxurious Las Vegas mansion is up for rent/sale

Only MORE FOX5 gives you a look inside this $28 million mega mansion complete with its own basketball court, tennis court, bowling alley & so much more!
By Jon Archuleta
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:27 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A $28 million luxurious mega mansion in Las Vegas has all the amenities one could ask for.

The 15,000 square-foot mansion is located at 750 Dragon Ridge Dr. in Henderson.

It’s sitting on 2.2 acres in a triple-gated section of McDonald Highlands with beautiful views of the entire valley from nearly every single window inside the home.

The mansion has three separate buildings including a separate guest house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The mansion itself has several covered outdoor patios and infinity edge pools. It also has two garages that can hold up to seven cars and a separate building that can hold a dozen cars.

The mansion is a dream for sports lovers as it includes its own gym with a locker room, indoor basketball court, outdoor tennis court and a bowling alley.

Other unique features include a game room, movie theater and a complete bar room with kitchen.

The mansion is listed by The Agency Las Vegas for a sale price at $28 million, or it can be rented at $100,000 a month.

For more information, visit theagencyre.com/region/las-vegas.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Abercrombie
Police: Las Vegas man told cops he was high on mushrooms when he allegedly killed friend
Wahlburgers set to open 2nd location in Las Vegas
Wahlburgers set to open 2nd location in Las Vegas
MSG Sphere rendering
MSG Sphere hiring 3K positions for new Las Vegas venue
Crash at Desert Inn, Jones on March 21, 2023.
1 dead, 9 injured in 6-vehicle crash near Desert Inn, Jones
Dream Las Vegas rendering from Feb. 2020.
Construction ‘temporarily paused’ on hotel-casino project on south Las Vegas Strip

Latest News

People watch the Volcano show at the Mirage hotel-casino along the Las Vegas Strip, Friday, May...
Clark County approves Hard Rock’s plans to transform site of Mirage volcano
Money generic
Women + Money Summit event to be held in Las Vegas
MORE FOX5
Inside look at a Vegas mega mansion
Randy Feltface on MORE FOX5
Randy Feltface performing in Las Vegas