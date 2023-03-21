Wahlburgers set to open 2nd location in Las Vegas

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:05 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Celebrity-backed burger joint, Wahlburgers, is set to open a new location in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the eatery from brothers Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlberg will debut a second location on the Las Vegas Strip in late March.

The release says the new Wahlburgers spot will be located at Mandalay Bay within The Shoppes at Mandalay Place.

“People come to Las Vegas to make memories that last a lifetime, and my brothers and I are thrilled to be a part of those experiences as we welcome visitors to Wahlburgers at Mandalay Bay,” said Mark, who recently set down roots in Las Vegas with his family.

Marking the second Wahlburgers location in Las Vegas, the new eatery wil be comprised of 5,000 square feet with a capacity to hold 150 guests, including an oversized bar “ideal for grabbing a beer, adult shake or “Wahlcoction” and watching the game.”

The first Wahlburgers location in Las Vegas opened in the Grand Bazaar Shops outside Bally’s Las Vegas in mid-2016.

The eatery now has more than 90 locations across the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

For more information on Wahlburgers, visit: https://wahlburgers.com/.

