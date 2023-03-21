Suspect allegedly bites officer, strikes other Las Vegas officers after incident on bus

Several Las Vegas officers hurt after altercation with suspect on RTC bus
Several Las Vegas officers hurt after altercation with suspect on RTC bus
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:56 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a suspect allegedly bit an officer and struck several other police officers after an incident on an RTC bus Monday night.

According to LVMPD, at about 6:52 p.m. Monday, officers received a report from a bus security officer stating that a subject on a bus had attacked him with a trash can and rocks. The officer informed LVMPD dispatch that the bus was stopped at Blue Diamond Road and Durango Drive.

Police said arriving officers located the subject, later identified as Allyn McFarland, 29, alone on the bus. The department says officers learned that McFarland had retrieved several rocks from surrounding landscaping before police arrived.

Officers attempted to get McFarland to exit the bus, but he refused, according to police.

LVMPD says a K-9 Officer, along with his dog and other officers entered the bus to take McFarland into custody.

During such, police said that a struggle ensued and McFarland received a bite from the police K-9. Authorities said that during the struggle, McFarland was able to bite an officer and struck other police.

According to LVMPD, the officers were treated for their injuries at UMC and released. McFarland also was transported to UMC and treated for his injuries. Police said he was later booked into CCDC for the following charges: mayhem, battery with substantial bodily harm, battery on protected person (5 counts) and mistreat police animal.

