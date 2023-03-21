LIVE: Several Las Vegas officers hurt after altercation with suspect on RTC bus

By Cody Lee
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating after they say a man barricaded himself on an RTC bus just after 6:50 Monday evening.

Police tell FOX5 the incident happened on the bus near the intersection of Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road.

Police say the suspect allegedly battered the bus driver before barricading himself inside the bus.

Officers arrived and attempted to use verbal commands to get the man to come out of the bus peacefully.

At some point, officers made their way into the bus and that’s when several officers were injured.

It is unclear how many officers have been injured and the severity of the injuries.

A FOX5 photographer saw at least one officer being transported by ambulance to the hospital.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody.

Durango is shut down just north of Blue Diamond.

No other details have been released.

Check back for updates.

