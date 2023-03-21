Nevada Legislature bill would increase penalties for firearm bearers near election sites

By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:17 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill introduced to the Nevada Legislature on Monday would prohibit the possession of a gun near an election site, among other changes to state law.

AB354, states existing law prohibits a person from carrying or having various weapons on certain properties, including the Nevada System of Higher Education private or public or child care facilities and other locations.

If passed, the bill would prohibit anyone from “possessing or causing a firearm be present in or within 100 yards of an entrance to... an election site.”

Those who are arrested and charged would possibly be found guilty of a gross misdemeanor - unless they knowingly do so, in which case it would be a category D felony.

A D felony in Nevada is punishable by a minimum of one year in prison and a maximum of four years if convicted.

