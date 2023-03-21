Nevada Legislature bill would change requirements for skin care providers, non-surgical options

(Storyblocks WIS)
By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:15 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill proposed in the Nevada Legislature would change requirements for those who could do “advanced esthetic procedures” and what devices are used to do such a procedure.

SB249, would include - if passed - changes to the list of “advanced esthetic” procedures like a medium-depth chemical peel - which means, for example, the use of chemicals for the removal of “certain layers of skin.”

The bill would also make changes to exemptions for those authorized to practice nursing among and certain members of the Armed Forces, plus the ability to issue a citation to those who commit violations, how they can contest those charges and how fines are recovered.

A medium-depth chemical peel, according to the bill, is defined as “the removal of certain layers of skin using chemicals,” and the bill would make changes according to current statutes in Nevada.

Another section of the bill would create regulations to identify devices that are used for “esthetic medical” uses. Also, changes to the definitions of “cosmetologist and esthetics.”

The bill would require the state board to adopt regulations identifying each nonablative (non-surgical) procedure an advanced esthetician is allowed to perform.

