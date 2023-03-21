MSG Sphere hiring 3K positions for new Las Vegas venue

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. announced on Tuesday that is hiring thousands of positions ahead of the opening of the “state-of-the-art” venue later this year in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the venue, officially dubbed Sphere at The Venetian, will open its doors this September.

The company says the Strip-adjacent property is hiring for up to 3,000 positions at the venue.

Those interested in working at Sphere at The Venetian are encouraged to visit spherecareers.com to learn more about current openings and to apply online.

“Attending an event at Sphere will be an experience unlike anything that exists anywhere in the world,” said Raul Gutierrez, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Sphere. “To deliver on that promise, we’ll be hiring up to 3,000 ambitious employees for our venue operations team opening Sphere – truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. We look forward to meeting candidates who are passionate about providing a world-class guest experience and are excited to be part of the team redefining the future of entertainment.”

After applying for their desired position online, MSG Corp. says qualified candidates will be contacted by the recruiting team who will set up an interview at an upcoming hiring event to be held in Las Vegas over the next several months.

Employment offers for select roles will be made on-site at these events, the release notes.

In a commercial that aired during the NFL’s Super Bowl, it was announced that legendary rockers U2 would perform at the venue.

