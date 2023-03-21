Military explosive found in west Las Vegas; evacuations in place

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police found an old military explosive Monday near Decatur Boulevard and Alta Drive.

Metro’s armor detail is responding to the scene to ensure the device is safe.

A Metro spokesperson confirmed to FOX5 residents in the area are being evacuated as a safety precaution.

Police believe the device is inert.

Nellis AFB officers are heading to the scene to handle the device.

Check back for updates.

