Man dies after struck by construction vehicle Tuesday morning in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man has died after he was struck by a construction vehicle Tuesday morning in North Las Vegas, according to police.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, officers responded to the area of W. Cheyenne Avenue and Simmons Street around 6:50 a.m.

The pedestrian, a man believed to be in his 50s, was found suffering serious injuries and was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators believe a box-style construction vehicle was traveling eastbound on Cheyenne Avenue approaching Simmons Street while the light was green. At that time, the man was crossing southbound across Cheyenne, police said.

While the man was in the crosswalk, he crossed against the lighted pedestrian signal and walked in front of the truck, which was unable to stop, NLVPD reported. The truck driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police, they said.

Speed, impairment and weather are not believed to be factors at this time, according to the department.

The victim’s identification, as well as his cause and manner of death, will be release by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

