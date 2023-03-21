Man dead after rollover crash near Alta, Buffalo

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police say a man was thrown from a vehicle when it rolled over near the intersection of Alta and Buffalo Drive Monday afternoon.

Las Vegas police told FOX5 the driver of the car was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Buffalo was shut down for hours between Charleston and Alta while police were on the scene.

No other details have been provided at this time.

