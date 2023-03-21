Lorena Portillo appointed as Clark County Registrar of Voters

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lorena Portillo was unanimously appointed by the Clark County Commission to be the new Registrar of Voters on Tuesday.

Portillo, an employee of the Election Department for more than 25 years, thanked the commissioners, the Clark County manager and senior management for their support.

“We have a great team at the Election Department and I am honored to have the opportunity to continue working together to better serve Clark County voters,” she said.

Her appointment was effective Monday, as she succeeds Joe Gloria who retired on Jan. 5.

“Lorena is well qualified, has extensive election experience and is respected by her peers in the industry,” said Commissioner Ross Miller, a former Nevada Secretary of State who served on a County committee that conducted a recruitment for the position. “Lorena is well suited for this position and I’m glad to lend my support for her appointment.”

The Election Department administers federal, state and local elections for the more than 1.3 million active registered voters in Clark County. About 40 full-time staff work at the department year-round and more than 3,500 temporary staff are brought in for every election cycle.

