Las Vegas police searching for burglary suspect in Summerlin area

Burglary suspect
Burglary suspect(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for an alleged burglary suspect in the Summerlin area.

Police reported that at about 7:30 p.m. on March 2, the pictured suspect burglarized a car and used the victim’s stolen credit cards at multiple businesses in the area of Charleston and Town Center.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact LVMPD Detective Sakoff at (702) 828-9453. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers.

