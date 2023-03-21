Las Vegas police make arrest in December murder case

Christopher Brownwood
Christopher Brownwood(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:26 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man has been arrested and charged with murder for an alleged homicide from Dec. 25, according to authorities.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department booked Christopher Brownwood, 40 for murder on March 16. He is being held without bail.

Police reported getting a call on Dec. 27, 2022 at about 9:55 a.m. of a possible deceased person at 3550 Paradise Road inside an unoccupied apartment.

A body was found with a gunshot wound in the victim’s right shoulder.

While investigators were at the scene, the wife of the victim approached them and it was confirmed the body was of Lorenzo Soto, who she had not heard from since Dec. 25.

Video footage was obtained from a neighbor’s camera showing two men entering the apartment on Dec. 25 at about 10 p.m. Neither are seen leaving the front door but the back door to the balcony was found opened by investigators.

Soto was seen appearing at the door and knocking on it, and two men inside were seen letting him in.

Two more men are seen later going into the apartment and then later leaving with a number of items, appearing to have burglarized the residence.

On Jan. 31, police interviewed someone believed to possibly be part of the murder. Most of the information at this point in the report is redacted but eventually, the person tells police that Brownwood was responsible for Soto’s death.

On March 16, Brownwood was found at his parent’s home and taken into custody. He said he was home all night on Christmas and refused to answer any questions and demanded a lawyer.

His next hearing is April 4.

