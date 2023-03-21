Forecast Outlook - 03/21/23

The calendar says spring, but it’s still feeling like winter this week around the Las Vegas Valley. A cold storm moves in Tuesday with widespread rain, gusty wind, and heavy snow up in the mountains. The rain is already falling and will continue to become more widespread and increase in intensity for the early morning.

Rain will be on and off throughout Tuesday with a chance for some isolated thunderstorms in the mix throughout the afternoon. Along with the rain, wind gusts up to 55 mph are in the forecast for the Las Vegas Valley. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Southern Nevada from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Up in the mountains, heavy snow will be falling through Wednesday A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday for the Spring Mountains and for areas north of Las Vegas like Lincoln County and Central Nye County. 1 to 2 feet of new snow is forecast. Some isolated spots in the higher elevations could see up to 3 feet of new snow.

Scattered showers continue Wednesday with drier weather Thursday and Friday. Another shower chance arrives on Saturday with temperatures staying on the cool side through the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s; well below the average high of 73° for this time of year.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.