Disneyland reopens Toontown after a year of construction, remodeling

In the reimagined Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland Park Anaheim, Calif., families can explore,...
In the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park Anaheim, Calif., families can explore, play, discover and unwind together while enjoying new interactive experiences, returning familiar favorites, meet and greets with Mickey Mouse and his pals and the new attraction Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. The land was thoughtfully designed by Walt Disney Imagineering to try to remove as many barriers to play as possible, with more open green spaces for gathering and play. Guests will experience thoughtful elements for different needs of young families, from companion restrooms and a quieter area for decompression to a curb-free land that helps make navigation easier for guests of differing abilities.(Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)
By Tony Cabrera
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:05 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANAHEIM, California (KABC) -- After a year of construction and remodeling, Disneyland’s Toontown finally reopened for guests on Sunday.

The land has been reimagined - but it still has some of the original favorites mixed in with the new additions. Officials say thought was also put into making sure the area is welcome to kids of all abilities.

“If we have very young children who might be unsteady on their feet, giving them easy places to walk with no curbs. But also lucky for us, that’s an incredible feature for guests who may be wheelchair-bound, for example,” said Senior Creative Director Ryan Wineinger.

Guests might also notice how relaxing the space is. Grass and shady trees provide the perfect ambiance for a picnic or quick rest before hitting the next attraction.

“Part of this softer palette is to help decompress the family, the natural green spaces, the natural shade does the same thing. So as they’re getting super excited at Goofy’s How-To-Play Yard, they can also take a load off.”

Toontown still features familiar favorites, but perhaps the most exciting is the land’s newest attraction: Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland Park on Jan. 27, 2023, when the...
Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland Park on Jan. 27, 2023, when the Disney100 anniversary celebration comes to life at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. Guests step into the cartoon world of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, where they'll board a train with Goofy as the engineer for an out-of-control adventure filled with surprising twists and turns.(Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort | Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

After a quick ride, visitors can peruse EngineEar Souvenir for something to take home.

