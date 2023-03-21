Clark County School District launches new school data dashboard

By Lorraine Tosiek
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:20 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Clark County School District has launched a new data dashboard to allow quick, public access to information at all CCSD schools.

The “District Overview” online dashboard will help parents, educators, and policymakers see timely information on the state of education in the school district. The available information includes enrollment and attendance data, as well as state test scores and disciplinary action for students.

You can the dashboard at data.ccsd.net.

