Clark County School District launches new school data dashboard

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Clark County School District has launched a new data dashboard to allow quick, public access to information at all CCSD schools.

The “District Overview” online dashboard will help parents, educators, and policymakers see timely information on the state of education in the school district. The available information includes enrollment and attendance data, as well as state test scores and disciplinary action for students.

CCSD has launched the District Overview online data dashboard that allows the public to view data for key measures of student performance at each CCSD school. This provides performance transparency for parents/guardians, the community, policymakers, and educators. — CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) March 21, 2023

You can the dashboard at data.ccsd.net.

