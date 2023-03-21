Arrest affidavit: Longview woman gave birth to infant in toilet

Jazzlyn Cooper-Holmes
Jazzlyn Cooper-Holmes(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:35 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An arrest affidavit alleges a Longview woman who left her newborn infant in a bucket gave birth to it in a toilet.

Jazzlyn Cooper-Holmes, 23, said she gave birth to the infant on March 12 around 4 p.m. at her home on the 18000 block of Highway 69 in Lindale according to the affidavit. She said she prepared for the birth by ordering bedsheets, feminine hygiene products and Tylenol.

According to the affidavit, Holmes said she gave birth while standing over the toilet, where she “only looked at it once” before wrapping it in a brown towel and placing it in a red bucket.

She said she then placed it outside behind the trailer, where she only checked on it once after cleaning the bathroom and before going to sleep, according to the affidavit. Holmes said she never checked on the infant again.

Holmes said she contacted the the suspected father of the child through Snapchat.

“I’m pregnant,” she said. “That cant happen again, I cant be pregnant.”

Authorities responded to the location on Wednesday after Holmes’ roommate, the homeowner, called concerning the infant. They found the infant in the bucket, wrapped in the towel as Holmes had left it three days before.

Holmes was arrested on Thursday for the offense of Abuse of Corpse without Legal Authority. She is being held in the Smith County Jail on a $1 million dollar bond.

Our previous reporting on this case can be read here.

