3 area ski resorts extend winter seasons due to near record snowfall

Snow totals are close to breaking records
A line of people waiting to ski.
A line of people waiting to ski.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:27 AM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - Three Lake Tahoe area ski resorts are extending their winter seasons thanks to the nearly record setting snowfall.

Northstar California, Heavenly Mountain Resort, and Kirkwood Mountain Resort are adding additional days to their ski and ride season.

Heavenly will be adding three weeks to their season and will now have their closing day be May 7. Northstar will add two additional weekends, remaining open from April 21 to 23, and on April 28 and April 30.

Kirkwood will also add two additional weekends, May 5 to May 7, and May 12 to May 14. Northstar and Heavenly were originally scheduled to close for the season on April 16.

“We are incredibly excited to offer even more days of skiing and riding for our guests,” said Tom Fortune, VP & COO of Heavenly and the Tahoe Region. “With all the snow we have received this year, and bluebird days around the corner, we are primed for awesome spring skiing – we look forward to sharing it all with our guests, teams, and communities as we close out a truly wild, but rewarding, season.”

All three ski resorts opened earlier this year than expected on Nov. 12.

Snow totals are close to breaking records. Northstar has received 616 inches, with their record being 701 inches. Heavenly has gotten 538 inches with a record of 564 inches, and Kirkwood has gotten 656 inches, with their record being 700 inches.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Las Vegas officers hurt after altercation with suspect on RTC bus
‘Several’ Las Vegas officers hurt after altercation with suspect on RTC bus, police say
Police (MGN)
Military explosive found in west Las Vegas; evacuations in place
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Henderson police investigate after 22-year-old man shot, killed at party Sunday
Paul Abercrombie
Police: Las Vegas man told cops he was high on mushrooms when he allegedly killed friend
Pedestrian killed after hit by car Monday in east Las Vegas
Pedestrian killed after hit by car Monday in east Las Vegas

Latest News

Lorena Portillo, an employee of the Election Department for more than 25 years, has been...
Lorena Portillo appointed as Clark County Registrar of Voters
Fatal crash near US 95, Kyle Canyon on March 21, 2023.
Fatal crash reported near US 95, Kyle Canyon Road
Several Las Vegas officers hurt after altercation with suspect on RTC bus
Suspect allegedly bites officer, strikes other Las Vegas officers after incident on bus
Gov. Joe Lombardo (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
Lombardo expresses frustration with Biden over Avi Kwa Ame designation
Dream Las Vegas rendering from Feb. 2020.
Construction ‘temporarily paused’ on hotel-casino project on south Las Vegas Strip