LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two semi-trucks were involved in a crash Tuesday morning on the eastbound 215 Beltway in Henderson.

RTC’s LVACS camera showed one semi-truck on its side with another semi-truck jackknifed.

The incident is occurring after Valle Verde.

***Traffic Alert*** Overturned Big Rig crash on eastbound 215 approaching Valle Verde. The two left lanes are blocked and likely will be for the next couple of hours. Expect major EB delays pic.twitter.com/Vsico6S2um — Ken Smith (@KenSmithTV) March 21, 2023

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.