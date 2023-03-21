1 dead, at least 6 injured in crash near Desert Inn, Jones

Crash at Desert Inn, Jones on March 21, 2023.
Crash at Desert Inn, Jones on March 21, 2023.(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:50 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead and at least six people are injured after a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Jones Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. LVMPD said multiple people have been taken to University Medical Center.

Desert Inn is closed in both direction between Jones and Red Rock Street. Police asked public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Las Vegas officers hurt after altercation with suspect on RTC bus
‘Several’ Las Vegas officers hurt after altercation with suspect on RTC bus, police say
Police (MGN)
Military explosive found in west Las Vegas; evacuations in place
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Henderson police investigate after 22-year-old man shot, killed at party Sunday
Paul Abercrombie
Police: Las Vegas man told cops he was high on mushrooms when he allegedly killed friend
Pedestrian killed after hit by car Monday in east Las Vegas
Pedestrian killed after hit by car Monday in east Las Vegas

Latest News

Christopher Brownwood
Las Vegas police make arrest in December murder case
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
Clark County School District launches new school data dashboard
Lorena Portillo, an employee of the Election Department for more than 25 years, has been...
Lorena Portillo appointed as Clark County Registrar of Voters
Fatal crash near US 95, Kyle Canyon on March 21, 2023.
Fatal crash reported near US 95, Kyle Canyon Road