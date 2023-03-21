1 dead, at least 6 injured in crash near Desert Inn, Jones

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead and at least six people are injured after a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Jones Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. LVMPD said multiple people have been taken to University Medical Center.

#BREAKING: We are investigating deadly crash at the intersection of Desert Inn and Jones.

At least six people have been taken to the hospital. One person has been pronounced deceased. There are road closures in the area.



Please avoid the area for this on-going investigation. pic.twitter.com/fOehxB3Dml — LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 21, 2023

Desert Inn is closed in both direction between Jones and Red Rock Street. Police asked public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

