Tickets now available for Amtrak Adirondack route

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM PDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
NEW YORK (WCAX) - Amtrak travel between New York City and Montreal is back as both countries restore the Adirondack service.

You can now buy tickets for trips starting April 3.

The Adirondack service has stops in our region including Plattsburgh.

It has been closed for three years because of the pandemic.

In 2019, more than 117,000 people rode the train and more than 13,000 hopped on from the Plattsburgh stop.

