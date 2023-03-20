Single-engine plane makes emergency landing on US 95 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A single-engine plane made an emergency landing on Highway 95 Sunday morning due to engine issues, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

According to the FAA, at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, the plane, a Diamond DA-20 with two people on board, landed on the road. One passenger and one pilot onboard were not injured, the agency said.

The plane was registered out of Henderson, Kentucky

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.

