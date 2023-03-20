Police arrest suspect accused of killing elderly man during girlfriend’s eviction

Authorities said the victim was bleeding profusely from his head when first responders arrived.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:29 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A suspect has been arrested Sunday in connection to a murder in the Ala Moana area, Honolulu police said.

Authorities said 23-year-old Kendall Gray was arrested for second-degree murder.

Officers responded to “a defib type call” about 3:30 p.m. on the sidewalk fronting an apartment complex at 620 Sheridan St.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, it was determined that the altercation appeared to have started as the 64-year-old victim was attempting to evict the suspect’s girlfriend from her unit.

HPD Lt. Deena Thoemmes said the victim was bleeding profusely from his head when first responders arrived. He was taken in critical condition to the Queen’s Medical Center, where he died.

Thoemmes said witnesses saw the suspect assaulting them the victim. The suspect then fled in a black four-door Nissan sedan.

“This is not a random act. Apparently the suspect knows the victim based on what we know so far,” she said. “But I’m not going to release any more about that relationship.”

At around 7:40 p.m., police said they were able to locate Gray and arrest him. His car was towed to the Main Police Station.

He remains in custody. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

