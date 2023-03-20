Pedestrian killed after hit by car Monday in east Las Vegas

Pedestrian killed after hit by car Monday in east Las Vegas
Pedestrian killed after hit by car Monday in east Las Vegas
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:42 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian died after they were struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon in the east Las Vegas Valley, police said.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred at about 12:17 p.m. Monday near Charleston and Pecos.

The pedestrian was transported to University Medical Center where they were pronounced deceased, according to police.

No further information was immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

