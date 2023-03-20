Nevada Legislature bill would require prisoners be treated according to gender identity

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill proposed in the Nevada Legislature would require jails and detention facilities to treat those in custody according to their gender identity or expression, among other revisions.

AB292, which was referred to the Committee on Judiciary and introduced March 14, would set certain rights of offenders in custody and would create appropriate policies to fulfill requirements.

The bill would also require the designation of an ombudsman, someone to investigate complaints, if applicable at certain locations, and to set standards for interactions, like searches or while the prisoner is in the bathroom, for staff and those in the custody of a different gender identity or expression than the staff member.

Another section would require staff to be trained in certain topics and courses and to be trauma-informed and to ensure safe housing for prisoners who are pregnant or recuperating from delivery.

If passed, the bill would go entirely into effect on Oct. 1.

