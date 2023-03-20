Nevada Legislature bill would help homeless get IDs, plus other reforms

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill proposed in the Nevada Legislature concerning requirements for homeless persons to obtain physical identification was heard in committee on Monday.

AB135, if passed, would require a person who is homeless trying to get a certified copy of a birth certificate to submit a statement signed, under penalty of perjury, that they are homeless, rather than a signed affidavit and allow the Department of Motor Vehicles, State Registrar or other entities 30 days for the person to provide the missing documents to prove their identity.

Another section of the bill would require the Nevada Housing Crisis Response System to collaborate with the DMV to help homeless persons with their ID requests, and fees involved may be waived more than once if they are younger than 25.

The bill would also require counties with more than 100,000 residents, as of publication only Clark and Washoe Counties, to submit a strategic plan to address homelessness in their area during the 2023-2024 legislative term.

The bill is, at time of publication, expected to be heard by the Committee on Health and Human Services Monday afternoon.

