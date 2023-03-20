Henderson police investigate after 22-year-old man shot, killed at party Sunday

A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating the death of a 22-year-old man after a shooting early Sunday morning at a party.

The HPD reports responding to the 1100 block of Center Street around 1 a.m. in reference to gunshots being heard in the area.

Investigators learned a group of people were in the area for a party and several were observed to have guns. Police said yelling was heard from the crowd and gunfire erupted, with two people struck..

A 23-year-old man was taken to an area hospital in stable condition while the 22-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

The incident marked the second homicide in Henderson in 2023, accoding ato the department.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

