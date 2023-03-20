Forecast Outlook-3/20/23

The calendar may say it’s the first day of Spring, but the weather is not feeling very spring-like across the Las Vegas Valley.

Cloudy skies will remain throughout the day with a chance for some drizzle throughout the morning. The wind returns Monday afternoon with gusts 20-30 MPH and a high of 66 degrees under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.

The forecast shifts to become more active late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. A substantial area of low pressure and atmospheric river will move in across California and slide into Southern Nevada Tuesday and Wednesday bringing widespread rain to the valley and significant mountain snow with low elevation flurries possible by Wednesday morning.

Wind Advisories are in place Tuesday 10am until Wednesday at 5am for gusts to 55 MPH possible. In addition to the wind a Winter Storm Warning for our local mountains will go into effect Tuesday 5am until 5pm Wednesday for 10 to 20 inches of snow and up to 2 feet of snow possible for the highest peaks. Along with the wet weather daytime temperatures will stay way below normal with our highs ranging between 6 and 12 degrees below average for this time of year.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s Tuesday & Wednesday. By the second half of the week, we’ll see sunshine returning with low 60s.

