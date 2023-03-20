Florence eatery with ‘world’s best sandwich’ to open in Las Vegas

Florence eatery with ‘world’s best sandwich’ to open in Las Vegas
Florence eatery with ‘world’s best sandwich’ to open in Las Vegas(all’Antico Vinaio)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:01 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A world-renowned sandwich shop from Florence, Italy, is set to open a location in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the new location will mark all’Antico Vinaio first shop in Las Vegas and its third U.S. location. Additionally, it will be the eatery’s first location outside of New York City.

The release says all’Antico Vinaio will be located at UnCommons, the new 40-acre urban community in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Praised by Saveur magazine as “home of the world’s best sandwiches,” all’Antico Vinaio debuted its first two U.S. locations in New York City in 2021 and 2022, according to a news release.

“Only in our dreams could we have thought that we would open a location in Las Vegas,” said Tommaso “Tommy” Mazzanti, whose family founded the restaurant. “We’re excited and so proud to start this new adventure at UnCommons, and look forward to serving the community when we open this year.”

According to the release, the eatery, which was founded by the Mazzanti family in 1991, all’Antico Vinaio translates to “at the ancient wine merchant’s” and comes from a historical wine bar, Antico Vinaio, which was located across the street from the original shop.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos within 12 hours
2 jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos within 12 hours
The first Strip magician will turn 100, David Copperfield and others pay tribute
Gloria Dea, the first magician to perform on Las Vegas Strip, dies at age 100
Mother claims son killed by best friend after he was found dead in Las Vegas apartment
Mother claims son killed by best friend after he was found dead in Las Vegas apartment
Las Vegas company Boxabl unveils prototype
$150K for 3-bedroom home? Las Vegas company unveils prototype
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Henderson police investigate after 22-year-old man shot, killed at party Sunday

Latest News

Las Vegas weather for Monday, March 20, 2023
Las Vegas weather for Monday, March 20, 2023
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Henderson police investigate after 22-year-old man shot, killed at party Sunday
Exterior general view of Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL Las Vegas Raiders football team,...
2022/23 Concacaf Nations League Finals to be held in Las Vegas
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Single-engine plane makes emergency landing on US 95 in Las Vegas