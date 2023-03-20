Florence eatery with ‘world’s best sandwich’ to open in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A world-renowned sandwich shop from Florence, Italy, is set to open a location in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the new location will mark all’Antico Vinaio first shop in Las Vegas and its third U.S. location. Additionally, it will be the eatery’s first location outside of New York City.

The release says all’Antico Vinaio will be located at UnCommons, the new 40-acre urban community in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Praised by Saveur magazine as “home of the world’s best sandwiches,” all’Antico Vinaio debuted its first two U.S. locations in New York City in 2021 and 2022, according to a news release.

“Only in our dreams could we have thought that we would open a location in Las Vegas,” said Tommaso “Tommy” Mazzanti, whose family founded the restaurant. “We’re excited and so proud to start this new adventure at UnCommons, and look forward to serving the community when we open this year.”

According to the release, the eatery, which was founded by the Mazzanti family in 1991, all’Antico Vinaio translates to “at the ancient wine merchant’s” and comes from a historical wine bar, Antico Vinaio, which was located across the street from the original shop.

