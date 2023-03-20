Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Cracker Barrel has permanently closed its remaining two locations in the Portland metro area, citing the pandemic.

A spokesperson for Cracker Barrel confirmed the closure of their Beaverton and Tualatin restaurants on Monday.

They are also permanently closing a Bend location.

“As a standard course of business, we continually evaluate the performance of our stores, using various criteria to ensure we are meeting the needs of our guests and our business. With that, we are saddened that we have been unable to overcome the impact the pandemic had on our business and have made the difficult decision to close the Beaverton, Tualatin, and Bend locations.”

“The decision to close a store is never one we take lightly, and our focus right now is in assisting our impacted employees during this transition. We extend our sincere thanks to our employees who worked so hard to keep our fireplace glowing and to the guests who have dined with us, celebrated with us, and made us part of their community. We look forward to reconnecting with them at other times at nearby Cracker Barrels in the future.”

Last summer, Cracker Barrel permanently shut their restaurant on Hayden Island citing similar reasons.

There is one remaining Cracker Barrel restaurant in Medford.

