Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants

Cracker Barrel has decided to permanently close its remaining locations in the Portland area. (Source: KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:01 PM PDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Cracker Barrel has permanently closed its remaining two locations in the Portland metro area, citing the pandemic.

A spokesperson for Cracker Barrel confirmed the closure of their Beaverton and Tualatin restaurants on Monday.

SEE ALSO: All Portland Walmart stores to permanently close

They are also permanently closing a Bend location.

“As a standard course of business, we continually evaluate the performance of our stores, using various criteria to ensure we are meeting the needs of our guests and our business. With that, we are saddened that we have been unable to overcome the impact the pandemic had on our business and have made the difficult decision to close the Beaverton, Tualatin, and Bend locations.”

“The decision to close a store is never one we take lightly, and our focus right now is in assisting our impacted employees during this transition. We extend our sincere thanks to our employees who worked so hard to keep our fireplace glowing and to the guests who have dined with us, celebrated with us, and made us part of their community. We look forward to reconnecting with them at other times at nearby Cracker Barrels in the future.”

Last summer, Cracker Barrel permanently shut their restaurant on Hayden Island citing similar reasons.

There is one remaining Cracker Barrel restaurant in Medford.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police (MGN)
Military explosive found in west Las Vegas; evacuations in place
Several Las Vegas officers hurt after altercation with suspect on RTC bus
‘Several’ Las Vegas officers hurt after altercation with suspect on RTC bus, police say
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Henderson police investigate after 22-year-old man shot, killed at party Sunday
Pedestrian killed after hit by car Monday in east Las Vegas
Pedestrian killed after hit by car Monday in east Las Vegas
Exterior general view of Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL Las Vegas Raiders football team,...
2022/23 Concacaf Nations League Finals to be held in Las Vegas

Latest News

Fatal crash near US 95, Kyle Canyon on March 21, 2023.
Fatal crash reported near US 95, Kyle Canyon Road
Several Las Vegas officers hurt after altercation with suspect on RTC bus
Suspect allegedly bites officer, strikes other Las Vegas officers after incident on bus
Dream Las Vegas rendering from Feb. 2020.
Construction ‘temporarily paused’ on hotel-casino project on south Las Vegas Strip
Paul Abercrombie
Police: Las Vegas man told cops he was high on mushrooms when he allegedly killed friend
Burglary suspect
Las Vegas police searching for burglary suspect in Summerlin area