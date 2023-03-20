2022/23 Concacaf Nations League Finals to be held in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Concacaf on Monday announced that the 2022/23 Concacaf Nations League Finals will be held in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the event will be held June 15-18 at Allegiant Stadium.

Concacaf says the second edition of the CNL Finals will be played amongst the four CNL League A group winners and will consist of semifinals, on Thursday, June 15, and a third place match and final on Sunday, June 18.

The Final will crown the CNL’s second champion after the United States won the inaugural edition in 2021, the release says/

According to the release, in order to determine the two semifinal matchups, the four participating national teams will be ranked 1-4, according to their performance in the CNL Group Stage, with the highest ranked team facing the lowest ranked team (1 vs 4 and 2 vs 3).

Tickets will be available to the public at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 27 via Concacaf.com/nations-league/tickets

