2022/23 Concacaf Nations League Finals to be held in Las Vegas

Exterior general view of Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL Las Vegas Raiders football team
Exterior general view of Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL Las Vegas Raiders football team, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 in Las Vegas. This general view looks west from the east. The stadium is located just west of Interstate I-15 and the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)(Jeff Bottari | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:10 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Concacaf on Monday announced that the 2022/23 Concacaf Nations League Finals will be held in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the event will be held June 15-18 at Allegiant Stadium.

Concacaf says the second edition of the CNL Finals will be played amongst the four CNL League A group winners and will consist of semifinals, on Thursday, June 15, and a third place match and final on Sunday, June 18.

The Final will crown the CNL’s second champion after the United States won the inaugural edition in 2021, the release says/

According to the release, in order to determine the two semifinal matchups, the four participating national teams will be ranked 1-4, according to their performance in the CNL Group Stage, with the highest ranked team facing the lowest ranked team (1 vs 4 and 2 vs 3).

Tickets will be available to the public at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 27 via Concacaf.com/nations-league/tickets

