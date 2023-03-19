New species of orchid found in gardens, planters in Japan

A new species of orchid has been discovered in Japan, and its petals look like they’re spun...
A new species of orchid has been discovered in Japan, and its petals look like they’re spun from glass.(Kenji Suetsugu, Masayuki Ishibashi)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:32 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists in Japan have discovered a new species of orchid.

The pink-and-white blooms of the flower are so delicate and fragile that they look like they were spun from glass.

The orchid was identified in parks, gardens and planters in Tokyo prefecture.

A new species of orchid has been discovered in Japan, and its petals look like they’re spun...
A new species of orchid has been discovered in Japan, and its petals look like they’re spun from glass.(Kenji Suetsugu, Masayuki Ishibashi)

The newly described flower is a neighbor to populations of a related orchid common in the country.

According to scientists, the discovery is an important reminder that unknown species are often living right under our noses.

The finding was published in the Journal of Plant Research.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos within 12 hours
2 jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos within 12 hours
The first Strip magician will turn 100, David Copperfield and others pay tribute
Las Vegas’ first Strip magician dies
Three teen girls are dead, and another remains in the hospital after a rollover crash in Arizona.
Police: 3 teens killed in crash after 16-year-old driver loses control while speeding
Mariana’s Supermarkets set to open new store in Henderson
Mariana’s Supermarkets set to open new store in Henderson
Lonnie Pesterfield was a normal, healthy teen going into his wisdom teeth surgery last October.
Teen in desperate need of new lungs after wisdom teeth removal, family says

Latest News

FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg participates in a news conference in New York,...
DA leading Trump case says rhetoric won’t intimidate office
The illuminated logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen behind a clock at the bank's...
Banking giant UBS acquiring Credit Suisse for $3.2 billion
Crowds walk up and down Ocean Drive during spring break on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Miami...
Miami Beach sets spring break curfew after 2 fatal shootings
This photo released by the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows authorities searching for two...
Search on for Florida boaters missing in lake near Legoland