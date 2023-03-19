Forecast Outlook-3/18/23

Our brief break from the rain is likely going to end by Sunday night as a low slides into our region delivering a chance of showers.

The dynamics of this storm could actually produce some thunderstorms which would mean some fairly strong showers associated with the system.

Even if we don’t see rain Sunday the start of the week looks wet.

A substantial area of low pressure is sliding into the valley and will deliver rain to the valley and mountain show.

As of Saturday evening the most substantial rain that is forecast is expected Tuesday.

We could see up to a half inch of rain. Mountain snow could be another 12″.

Along with the wet weather of daytime temperatures will stay way below normal with our highs ranging between 6 and 12 degrees below cooler that we should be at this time of the year.

By the second half of the week we’ll see sunshine returning with a slight chance of showers by next Saturday.

