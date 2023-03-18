Short-term rental association files appeal to Nevada Supreme Court

Clark County, Las Vegas skyline
Clark County, Las Vegas skyline(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Short-term rental owners are taking their fight to the Nevada Supreme Court.

Some short-term rental owners filed a lawsuit over Clark County regulations for Airbnb and VRBO properties.

The District Court allowed most of the ordinance to stay in place but called some aspects “unconstitutionally vague and overbroad.”

Group of Clark County short-term rental owners say their property rights are being overly regulated

The Greater Las Vegas Short-Term Renters Association says that decision is not enough and filed an appeal to the state’s highest court.

The suit calls county regulations “government overreach.”

On March 29 the county will hold a lottery to determine who can move forward with a licensing process.

Nevada officials say there are 10,000 illegal short-term rentals.

Nevada bill could ban any wildlife killing contests
ChatGPT now helping doctors amid shortage in Nevada
