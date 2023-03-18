Las Vegas’ first Strip magician dies

The first Strip magician will turn 100, David Copperfield and others pay tribute
The first Strip magician will turn 100, David Copperfield and others pay tribute(Gloria Dea)
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:33 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Gloria Dea, the first Las Vegas Strip magician, passed away Saturday at 6:30 a.m., loved ones confirmed with FOX5.

She recently celebrated her 100th birthday last summer and was given the key to the Las Vegas Strip.

FOX5 anchor Jaclyn Schultz sat down with her leading up to the milestone celebration.

“I’d come to Las Vegas, I’d go over a hill. And there you see the two casinos,” Dea told Schultz.

Las Vegas Legend: The first Strip magician will turn 100; David Copperfield, others pay tribute

In 1941, she was the first magician to perform in what’s now the Las Vegas Strip.

She is still being honored at UNLV on Tuesday for an Honorary Fine Arts Degree for her contributions to Las Vegas.

Dea will be honored in memoriam and now other Las Vegas magicians and David Copperfield are coming to remember the legacy she leaves behind.

