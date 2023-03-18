Forecast Outlook-3/18/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A high band of clouds moving across the valley will clear, paving the way for lots of sunshine Saturday.

A zonal flow in the upper levels of the atmosphere will start to spread some clouds back into our area by Sunday as the next atmospheric river takes aim at us.

That river of moisture will slide into the Las Vegas area by Monday evening bringing us a 10% chance of drizzle.

Tuesday shower chances go up to 60% for the valley with a 90% chance of snow at higher elevations like the Spring and Sheep Range Mountains.

Rain chances linger Wednesday then lower for the rest of the week

Temperatures continue to stay below seasonal....trending 5 to more than 10 degrees below normal.

