Weekend Forecast Outlook- March 18th & 19th

Temperatures remain on the cool side with the calmer weather for your weekend on Saturday. More clouds are in the Sunday forecast with the chance for a few scattered showers later in the afternoon and evening.

With increasing sunshine on Saturday, high temperatures will be running in the mid 60s with light wind across the area. Even with more clouds and shower chances, high temperatures hold in the mid to upper 60s with wind gusts in the 20-30 mph range on Sunday.

Wetter weather is on the way next week as a more significant storm moves into the area. Shower chances remain in the Monday forecast with highs holding in the mid 60s for the first day of spring. The wind will continue with gusts in the 30-40 mph range. Rain is forecast to become more widespread on Tuesday with the wind sticking around. We’ll keep scattered showers going on Wednesday with high temperatures falling into the upper 50s.

This cool spring weather continues Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to low 60s.

