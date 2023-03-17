‘Smokus Pocus,’ cannabis-themed magic show to open in Las Vegas

‘Smokus Pocus,’ cannabis-themed magic show to open in Las Vegas
‘Smokus Pocus,’ cannabis-themed magic show to open in Las Vegas(Smokus Pocus)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:10 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new cannabis-themed magic show is set to run in Las Vegas.

The show, dubbed “Smokus Pocus,” will be held at the off-Strip AREA15 attraction, the venue shared on its website.

According to AREA15, guests will “experience a higher king of magic” as part of the “Smokus Pocus” show.

The venue says the show is “packed with tricks so trippy that you’ll be asking “what the f—?!”

According to the description, “caricatures come to life, objects vanish and reappear in impossible places, minds are read, and both stoned and sober audience members love the magical high that is Smokus Pocus.”

Creators describe “Smokus Pocus, which says it stars “magician and ex-weed dealer” Ben Zabin, as the first 420-themed attraction in Las Vegas.

As part of a two-month residency from April 15-June 15, shows will be held at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Guests must be 21+ with valid ID in order to attend, the website says.

For more information, visit: www.SmokusPocus.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents in sinking North Las Vegas neighborhood staying put
Residents in sinking North Las Vegas neighborhood staying put
Train derails in small town around 120 miles south of Las Vegas Valley
Train derails in small town around 120 miles south of Las Vegas Valley
Dog killed in Henderson neighborhood over weekend; jogger claims self defense.
Jogger claims self-defense after fatally shooting dog in Henderson neighborhood
Henderson police in standoff with suspect near Lake Mead, Van Wagenen
Henderson police in standoff with suspect near Lake Mead, Van Wagenen
Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda ahead of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda ahead of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Latest News

FILE - This May 1, 2019 file photo shows Drake at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas....
Drake, 21 Savage add 2nd show on Las Vegas Strip
Native Hawaiian Convention happening in Las Vegas in June
Native Hawaiian Convention to be held in Las Vegas in June
MORE FOX5
Prom beauty & style trends 2023
MORE FOX5
Helping Nevadans connect with services