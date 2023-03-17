‘Smokus Pocus,’ cannabis-themed magic show to open in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new cannabis-themed magic show is set to run in Las Vegas.

The show, dubbed “Smokus Pocus,” will be held at the off-Strip AREA15 attraction, the venue shared on its website.

According to AREA15, guests will “experience a higher king of magic” as part of the “Smokus Pocus” show.

The venue says the show is “packed with tricks so trippy that you’ll be asking “what the f—?!”

According to the description, “caricatures come to life, objects vanish and reappear in impossible places, minds are read, and both stoned and sober audience members love the magical high that is Smokus Pocus.”

Creators describe “Smokus Pocus, which says it stars “magician and ex-weed dealer” Ben Zabin, as the first 420-themed attraction in Las Vegas.

As part of a two-month residency from April 15-June 15, shows will be held at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Guests must be 21+ with valid ID in order to attend, the website says.

For more information, visit: www.SmokusPocus.com.

