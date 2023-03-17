Raiders deal with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is now complete, NFL Network says

FILE - San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo warms up prior to an NFL football game...
FILE - San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Garoppolo has agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:01 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After an abrupt postponement of an introductory press conference on Thursday, the Raiders apparently will have their new quarterback after all.

The Raiders on Thursday were set to hold a news conference to introduce quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo joining the team. However, after welcoming several other newly-signed players, the team abruptly postponed the announcement for Jimmy G.

After the media sat for 2.5 hours waiting for him to come out, a Raiders representative walked in and said the press conference would no longer take place Thursday afternoon. In terms of an introductory news conference, they said the team was still working on details and hoped to do it sometime on Friday.

Jimmy Garoppolo deal still being worked out, misses Raiders introductory news conference Thursday

On Friday morning, Mike Garafolo, a reporter with NFL Network, reported on Twitter that the team’s deal with Garoppolo was complete.

Garafolo added, “Vegas officially has their new QB.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents in sinking North Las Vegas neighborhood staying put
Residents in sinking North Las Vegas neighborhood staying put
Train derails in small town around 120 miles south of Las Vegas Valley
Train derails in small town around 120 miles south of Las Vegas Valley
Dog killed in Henderson neighborhood over weekend; jogger claims self defense.
Jogger claims self-defense after fatally shooting dog in Henderson neighborhood
Henderson police in standoff with suspect near Lake Mead, Van Wagenen
Henderson police in standoff with suspect near Lake Mead, Van Wagenen
Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda ahead of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda ahead of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Latest News

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks on prior to the NFC Championship NFL...
Jimmy Garoppolo deal still being worked out, misses Raiders introductory news conference Thursday
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) before an NFL football game against the Kansas...
Raiders trade tight end Darren Waller to Giants, NFL says
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) watches a replay screen during the first...
Raiders, Jakobi Meyers agree on 3-year deal, source says
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks on prior to the NFC Championship NFL...
QB Jimmy Garoppolo agrees to deal with Raiders, source says