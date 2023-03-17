Raiders deal with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is now complete, NFL Network says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After an abrupt postponement of an introductory press conference on Thursday, the Raiders apparently will have their new quarterback after all.

The Raiders on Thursday were set to hold a news conference to introduce quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo joining the team. However, after welcoming several other newly-signed players, the team abruptly postponed the announcement for Jimmy G.

After the media sat for 2.5 hours waiting for him to come out, a Raiders representative walked in and said the press conference would no longer take place Thursday afternoon. In terms of an introductory news conference, they said the team was still working on details and hoped to do it sometime on Friday.

On Friday morning, Mike Garafolo, a reporter with NFL Network, reported on Twitter that the team’s deal with Garoppolo was complete.

The #Raiders’ deal with Jimmy Garoppolo is complete, source says. Vegas officially has their new QB. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2023

Garafolo added, “Vegas officially has their new QB.”

