Mobile marijuana sales proposal for live events faces heated debate across Nevada

marijuana pot generic
marijuana pot generic(WCAX)
By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:31 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A proposal to create a special permit for marijuana sales at live events has stirred debate within the Nevada cannabis industry, with insiders for and opposed to the concept.

Assembly Bill 253 would create a portable vendor license and a temporary event permit for cannabis sales of products sold within dispensaries. There would be limits on licenses per jurisdiction, and social equity applicants would get priority for permits.

Across the Entertainment Capital of the World, visitors often consume or notice the smell of marijuana in public places at live events; public consumption is prohibited, except for within residences and marijuana lounges. “This bill aims to direct consumption to a controlled atmosphere, a controlled and monitored place,” Senator C.H. Miller said. A live event would have a designated spot for consumption, he said.

Miller told the Assembly Judiciary Committee that social equity applicants would benefit greatly from the business opportunity. The state has been working to help minorities and people of color enter the industry, but still face financial hurdles to start a small business and negotiate contracts, leases and loans.

Shane Terry of Taproot Brands, with six dispensaries throughout northern Nevada and a production and cultivation facility in Las Vegas, is eager to bring cannabis into event spaces where there’s already a demand. His girlfriend Dana Kay is behind Rooted Lounge, and provides sound therapy classes throughout Downtown Las Vegas.

We want to see cannabis be accessible to people when they want it, and where they want it. Cannabis is so deeply rooted in music and culture and arts and events,” Terry said.

A spokesperson for two Las Vegas-based dispensaries voiced opposition. Current license operations are already significant under significant financial pressure from declining sales and illegal market competition.

“As a firm that has experience with evaluating drafting cannabis event policy, we have several grave concerns about A.B. 253. It would create three new license types, thereby diluting the integrity of current license operations, which are already significant under significant financial pressure from declining sales and illegal market competition,” spokesperson Esther Badiata said on behalf of Planet 13 and Jardin.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department also voiced concerns over DUIs and the lack of state experience with overconsumption prevention within lounges. Alcohol is prohibited at lounges, as a DUI prevention measure.

“In the bill, there is no prohibition for any event to allow the consumption of both marijuana and alcohol. There have been zero lounges open. To allow cannabis consumption at temporary events without knowing the successes and pitfalls. and without any data or experience with consumption lounges in Nevada would be irresponsible,” said Chris Ries of LVMPD.

Terry argues that dispensaries would be eager to provide shuttles and encourage safe transportation; some music festivals across Nevada encourage camping among attendees.

The Cannabis Compliance Board would ultimately have approval over what events could have temporary permits.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents in sinking North Las Vegas neighborhood staying put
Residents in sinking North Las Vegas neighborhood staying put
Deceased woman found inside car at Harry Reid
Woman found dead inside car at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid airport after 23 days
Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda ahead of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda ahead of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Dog killed in Henderson neighborhood over weekend; jogger claims self defense.
Jogger claims self-defense after fatally shooting dog in Henderson neighborhood
Train derails in small town around 120 miles south of Las Vegas Valley
Train derails in small town around 120 miles south of Las Vegas Valley

Latest News

National Guardsman critically injured, hit by suspected drunk driver in North Las Vegas
National Guardsman critically injured, hit by suspected drunk driver in North Las Vegas
Native Hawaiian Convention happening in Las Vegas in June
Native Hawaiian Convention happening in Las Vegas in June
Jason Brown
Nevada bill would classify animal abuse as a violent crime
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks on prior to the NFC Championship NFL...
Jimmy Garoppolo deal still being worked out, misses Raiders introductory news conference Thursday