Mariana’s Supermarkets set to open new store in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Mariana’s Supermarkets has announced that it will host a grand opening event for its new Henderson location next week.

Located at 1431 W. Sunset Road, the new store will open its doors following the grand opening ceremony at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 25.

Established in 1989, the new location will mark Mariana’s sixth store in the Las Vegas Valley, the company says.

The company said that normal store hours for the store will be daily from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

According to Mariana’s the store will feature:

• In-store kitchen featuring “delicious” Mexican food.

• Extensive variety of fresh produce

• A full-service fresh meat and seafood department with daily cuts

• Made-from-scratch warm corn and flour tortillas

• Made-from-scratch bakery goods

• Made-to-order 100% natural juices

