Las Vegas police searching for robbery suspect accused of threatening employees’ lives

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help with locating a robbery suspect.

According to police, on March 15 at about 2:12 p.m., the suspect entered a business near the 700 block of South Rainbow Boulevard and demanded money “while threatening the employees’ lives.”

The suspect is described as a Black woman in her late 20s, approximately 5′7″ with a thin build wearing a black zip-up jacket, black hoodie, black pants, white shoes, gray gloves and black sunglasses.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

