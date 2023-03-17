Las Vegas police searching for robbery suspect accused of threatening employees’ lives

Las Vegas police searching for robbery suspect accused of threatening employees' lives
Las Vegas police searching for robbery suspect accused of threatening employees' lives
By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:17 AM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help with locating a robbery suspect.

According to police, on March 15 at about 2:12 p.m., the suspect entered a business near the 700 block of South Rainbow Boulevard and demanded money “while threatening the employees’ lives.”

The suspect is described as a Black woman in her late 20s, approximately 5′7″ with a thin build wearing a black zip-up jacket, black hoodie, black pants, white shoes, gray gloves and black sunglasses.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

