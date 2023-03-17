Las Vegas police offer free wheel locks for certain Hyundai, Kia vehicles

Las Vegas police offer free wheel locks for certain Hyundai, Kia vehicles
Las Vegas police offer free wheel locks for certain Hyundai, Kia vehicles(Screen capture: LVMPD Summerlin Area Command/Facebook)
By Amanda Newell
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:41 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is trying to help crack down on thefts of some Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

FOX5 has continuously reported about how some Kia and Hyundai vehicles are being targeted by thieves across the country and in Las Vegas.

LVMPD told FOX5 earlier this year that many thieves are targeting these vehicles for the catalytic converters.

LVMPD: Social media challenge leads to catalytic converter thefts from Kia, Hyundai vehicles

As a result, the department is trying to crack down on the number of thefts here in the Las Vegas Valley.

In a post shared on Facebook, LVMPD Summerlin Area Command said it is offering wheel locks for drivers of certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

Summerlin Area Command said Hyundai gave them 112 wheel locks to give out.

There are some requirements you must meet in order to receive one:

LVMPD says the driver must own a 2011 to 2021 Kia or Hyundai that does not have a push start ignition and send a copy of your registration to this email address: m14969b@lvmpd.com.

If you qualify, you’ll receive instructions for pick-up at the station free of charge.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents in sinking North Las Vegas neighborhood staying put
Residents in sinking North Las Vegas neighborhood staying put
Train derails in small town around 120 miles south of Las Vegas Valley
Train derails in small town around 120 miles south of Las Vegas Valley
Dog killed in Henderson neighborhood over weekend; jogger claims self defense.
Jogger claims self-defense after fatally shooting dog in Henderson neighborhood
Henderson police in standoff with suspect near Lake Mead, Van Wagenen
Henderson police in standoff with suspect near Lake Mead, Van Wagenen
Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda ahead of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda ahead of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Latest News

Nevada school safety bill would stiffen punishments against violent students
Nevada school safety bill would stiffen punishments against violent students
City of Henderson continues to see long passport delays; Reaches capacity every day before...
City of Henderson continues to see long passport delays; Reaches capacity every day before opening
Mobile marijuana sales proposal for live events faces heated debate across Nevada
Proposal for mobile marijuana sales at live events faces heated debate across Nevada
NATIVE HAWAIIAN CONVENTION - VOD - clipped version
Native Hawaiian Convention to be held in Las Vegas in June