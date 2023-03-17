Las Vegas police offer free wheel locks for certain Hyundai, Kia vehicles

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is trying to help crack down on thefts of some Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

FOX5 has continuously reported about how some Kia and Hyundai vehicles are being targeted by thieves across the country and in Las Vegas.

LVMPD told FOX5 earlier this year that many thieves are targeting these vehicles for the catalytic converters.

As a result, the department is trying to crack down on the number of thefts here in the Las Vegas Valley.

In a post shared on Facebook, LVMPD Summerlin Area Command said it is offering wheel locks for drivers of certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

Summerlin Area Command said Hyundai gave them 112 wheel locks to give out.

There are some requirements you must meet in order to receive one:

LVMPD says the driver must own a 2011 to 2021 Kia or Hyundai that does not have a push start ignition and send a copy of your registration to this email address: m14969b@lvmpd.com.

If you qualify, you’ll receive instructions for pick-up at the station free of charge.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.