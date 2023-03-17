Drake, 21 Savage add 2nd show on Las Vegas Strip

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 17, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - “Due to overwhelming demand,” Live Nation has announced that four-time GRAMMY-award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist Drake has announced a second show on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, the second show will be held with 21 Savage as part of their “It’s All a Blur” tour.

In addition to the previously announced performance on Friday, Sept. 1, Live Nation says the tour has added a second Las Vegas stop on Saturday, Sept. 2. Both shows will be held at T-Mobile Arena.

Tickets for the new date will be available beginning Friday, March 17 at 2 p.m. at AXS.com.

