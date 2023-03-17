‘About time’: Mother of teen injured in police chase says charges against officers are overdue

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The mother of one of six people seriously injured in a police chase says the decision to charge the four HPD officers involved in the incident shows no one is above the law.

But she also questioned why it took so long for the charges to be filed.

“As citizens, when we break the law, we go to jail,” said “Kalala” Kalua. “There’s no questions about that. But when officers break the law, what happens to them?”

She added, “Why did it have to take this long? It’s about time.”

The four Honolulu officers are all facing felony charges in connection with the crash in September 2021.

Prosecutors allege the officers participated in an illegal pursuit — failing to turn on their lights and sirens — and then didn’t stop to render aid when the sedan they were chasing lost control and crashed.

The officers reappeared at the scene after 911 was called, allegedly claiming not to know what happened.

Kalua’s 18-year-old son Krypton was among those injured.

She said he can’t see out of his left eye.

“Life has been tough going through all the appointments. Going through eye surgery, plastic surgery,” she said. “He has PTSD. That fear of, something might happen again if he goes into a car.”

In a statement issued Thursday night, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said his focus is on accountability.

“Based on today’s arrest of four HPD officers, it is clear that Prosecutor Steve Alm and his office have determined after a lengthy investigation there is probable cause to warrant these charges,” he said.

