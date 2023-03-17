2 jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos within 12 hours

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two lucky guests at properties on the Las Vegas Strip hit massive jackpots within 12 hours this week.

According to a news release from Caesars Entertainment, at about 11 p.m. Thursday, an unidentified guest hit a jackpot worth $240,000 while playing video poker at Caesars Palace.

Then, at about 8 a.m. Friday, guest Curtis Rodgers of British Columbia won $363,128 after hitting a Mega Jackpot playing Ultimate Texas Hold ‘em poker at Harrah’s Las Vegas. However, Rodgers didn’t stop there. The company says Rodgers then won another $12,500 on the Fortune bet.

According to Caesars, Rodgers “was visiting Las Vegas on a business trip and plans to try his luck again on the casino floor with his winnings.”

