Volcanic activity discovered on Venus

The finding is the first direct geological evidence of recent volcanic activity on Venus’...
The finding is the first direct geological evidence of recent volcanic activity on Venus’ surface.(NASA, JPL-CALTECH, CNN, NASA/JPL-Caltech)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:01 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists have discovered new evidence of volcanic activity on Venus.

NASA’s Magellan spacecraft captured images of the planet’s surface in the early 1900s and scientists looking back over the decades-old images spotted a volcanic vent.

They say it changed shape and got much bigger over the span of eight months.

The finding is the first direct geological evidence of recent volcanic activity on Venus’ surface.

Venus is the closest planetary neighbor to Earth. It’s similar in both size and composition and it’s sometimes referred to as Earth’s twin.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents in sinking North Las Vegas neighborhood staying put
Residents in sinking North Las Vegas neighborhood staying put
Deceased woman found inside car at Harry Reid
Woman found dead inside car at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid airport after 23 days
Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda ahead of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda ahead of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Dog killed in Henderson neighborhood over weekend; jogger claims self defense.
Jogger claims self-defense after fatally shooting dog in Henderson neighborhood
Train derails in small town around 120 miles south of Las Vegas Valley
Train derails in small town around 120 miles south of Las Vegas Valley

Latest News

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, No. 88, runs football drills during Georgia's Pro Day,...
Georgia’s Jalen Carter, top NFL prospect, gets 1-year probation, $1,000 fine
FILE - A U.S. MQ-9 drone is on display during an air show at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan,...
Pentagon video shows Russian jet dumping fuel on US drone
FILE - Approximately 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol...
FBI: Newspaper editor interfered with police at Capitol riot
Police said that just before noon, 18-year-old Khalil Amarion Pugh was speeding through the...
18-year-old driver charged with vehicular homicide after crashing into Walmart store, police say
Poland's President Andrzej Duda, right, welcomes the Czech Republic's President Petr Pavel as...
Poland to be 1st NATO member to give Ukraine fighter jets